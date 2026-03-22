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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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'Minecraft World' theme park to open in UK by 2027

'Minecraft World' will entail the first Minecraft rollercoaster, the world’s biggest Minecraft shop, Minecraft-themed food, more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Minecraft World theme park to open in UK by 2027
Minecraft World' theme park to open in UK by 2027

Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios officially revealed plans to open a £50 million Minecraft theme park world in the UK.

The platform announced to launch a park in 2027 at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London, Minecraft World will entail the first Minecraft rollercoaster, the world’s biggest Minecraft shop, Minecraft-themed food, “interactive adventures”, along with some other exciting things.

Merlin called the park one of its ambitious projects in recent years, which is a result of a collaboration with Mojang to elevate your gaming experience.

Merlin’s SVP of global brand, Angela Jobson stated, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Minecraft’s creativity, bold adventures, and ridiculous fun to life at a theme park for the first time at Chessington World of Adventures.”

“Minecraft World will allow friends and families to play, explore and craft together on a truly epic scale. Working closely together with Mojang Studios we are meticulously creating an authentic world that the global community of Minecraft fans will want to immerse themselves in and experience the game in a whole new way.”

“Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Merlin Entertainments to realise a place where you can literally be in the Minecraft Overworld and have an adventure of your own with your family and friends,” Senior creative director of entertainment at Minecraft Torfi Frans Ólafsson added.

Furthermore, Merlin Entertainments and Mojang expressed excitement for the release of their highly-anticipated upcoming project and can’t wait for the community to experience it.

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