Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz at Monte Carlo Masters, wins back world no 1 spot

Jannik Sinner has defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time and snatched back the world No. 1 ranking.
With a score 7-6 (5), 6-3, Sinner secured his third ATP 1000 title of the year and has joined Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the third player to win four successive ATP 1000 titles.
Sunday was the first meeting between Alcaraz and Sinner since the Italian triumphed at the ATP Finals in November.
The 24-year-old, who is now 7-10 in his career against Alcaraz, will return to the top of the rankings Monday for the first time this year.
Following the victory, Sinner said, "We came here just trying to get as many matches as possible, having good feedback before other big tournaments coming up."
"Today was very high-level from both of us. It was a bit windy, breezy, completely different conditions than the tournament until today," he noted.
Sinner continued, "But look, the result is amazing. Getting back to number one means a lot to me. At the same as I always say, the ranking is secondary. I’m very happy to win at least one big trophy on this surface."