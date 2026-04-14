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Windrose Early Access launch: New pirate survival game hits steam today

Build your fleet and conquer the ‘Age of Piracy’ in this new soulslite survival epic

Windrose Early Access launch: New pirate survival game hits steam today
Windrose Early Access launch: New pirate survival game hits steam today

The high seas have a new master. Today, the highly anticipated pirate survival game Windrose officially launched into Early Access on Steam.

Developed by the Windrose Crew and published by Pocketpair, the title enters the market with massive momentum boasting over 1.5 million wishlists and an impressive 93% approval rating from its pre-release demo.

Set in an alternative “Age of Piracy,” Windrose blends traditional survival crafting with “soulslite” combat.

Players begin their journey shipwrecked after a run-in with the legendary Blackbeard. From there, you must gather resources, build island strongholds and command customizable ships.


The game supports solo play or co-op for up to four friends, who can take on specific roles like manning cannons or boarding enemy vessels.

The developers have promised a long journey ahead estimating that the game will remain in Early Access for 18 to 30 months.

According to the official Steam page, players can expect to: “Face and overcome a variety of enemies inspired by real historical figures and supernatural forces.”

With a main story stretching up to 70 hours and procedurally generated biomes to explore, Windrose is already being hailed as a successful hybrid of Valheim and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

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