Rory McIlroy wins 2026 Masters: Back to back Green Jackets at Augusta

Rory McIlroy has done it again. On a sun-drenched Sunday at Augusta National, the Northern Irishman secured his second consecutive Green Jacket winning the 2026 Masters Tournament by a single stroke.
This victory makes him only the fourth player in history to win back-to-back Masters joining the legendary company of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo.
McIlroy finished with a 12-under-par-total of 276 narrowly beating world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Despite a shaky start, he found his rhythm, making four crucial birdies on the back nine.
Reflecting on his long journey to this moment, an emotional McIlroy said in the Butler Cabin, “I can’t believe I waited 17 years to get one Green Jacket and I get two in a row.”
The 36-year-old now has six major championships to his name.
Even with his recent dominance, he admitted the pressure of Augusta remains high, stating:
“I thought it was so difficult to win last year and then this year, I realized it’s just really difficult to win the Masters.”
With his parents watching from the sidelines this time, McIlroy celebrated a victory that cements his status as one of golf’s all-time greats.