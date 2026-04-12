Sergio Garcia breaks driver after tee-shot rage at 2026 Masters

Sergio Garcia was face-to-face with a rough start on Sunday morning at the fourth and final round of the 2026 Masters, where he shattered his driver.
The former champion, playing alongside fellow LIV Golf star Jon Rahm, was on the par-5 second hole when he struck his tee shot and sent the ball towards the bunker on the right side of the fairway.
Garcia, who was not happy with his swing and ball flight, took his frustration out on the tee box at Augusta National.
The 46-year-old smacked his tee into the ground, taking a chunk of turf out of the tee box. He also snapped his driver head off after hitting a cooler while walking off the tee.
Following the display of anger, Garcia regained control, and the atmosphere changed when he carried Rahm's golf bag while the former world No. 1's caddie attended to a bunker.
The crowd applauded as Rahm eventually took his bag back, with caddie Adam Hayes rushing to rejoin the players.
Despite the drama, Garcia managed to make par on the second hole, though he went on to bogey the third and fourth.
It was reported that Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competition committee, spoke to the golfer on the 4th tee and gave him a code of conduct warning.