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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Is London at Risk? UK dismisses claims of Iranian missile capability after Diego Garcia attack

‘No specific assessment that Tehran is targeting the UK,’ said Steve Reed

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
UK dismisses claims of Iranian missile capability after Diego Garcia attack
UK dismisses claims of Iranian missile capability after Diego Garcia attack

A British cabinet minister has rejected claims that Iran is capable of or planning a missile strike on London.

Speaking on Sunday, March 22, 026, Housing Secretary Steve Reed dismissed warnings from the Israeli military which recently suggested that Tehran’s weaponry could now reach major European cities.

The tension follows an unsuccessful Iranian attempt to strike the joint UK-US military base at Diego Garcia.

While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed this proves Iran has missiles with a 4,000 km range, enough to hit the UK, the British government remains skeptical.

Reed told the BBC there is “no specific assessment that Tehran is targeting the UK or even could if they wanted to.”

He emphasized that the government is focused on de-escalation rather than being pulled into the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. Reassuring the public, Reed stated:

“We are perfectly capable of protecting this country and keeping this country safe, whether it’s here at home or whether it’s our assets and nationals across the region.”

While acknowledging the “reckless” nature of recent Iranian actions, the UK maintains that its current defensive systems are sufficient and that there is “no assessment to substantiate” the threat of a direct strike on London.

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