Andrew 'went too far' with shocking threats to King Charles amid legal chaos 

King Charles' disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has seemingly crossed all limits with his shocking latest move.
In the wake of his previous arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the former Duke of York has threatened his elder brother to help him in his legal matters.
An insider recently revealed to AOL magazine that, given how the situation unfolded, the disgraced royal family member is "furious" about the further investigation.
"Andrew is convinced that the fallout from this situation doesn't just concern him personally – he believes it reflects on the entire royal family. Because of that, he feels Charles has a responsibility to step in and make sure he has the resources to defend himself properly," the tipster noted.
The source additionally said, "From Andrew's perspective, the King should be helping to cover the legal costs rather than standing back and allowing him to deal with it alone. What has people inside palace circles extremely uneasy is the way Andrew is framing the situation."
Andrew is not the first person to try to threaten the 77-year-old British monarch.
However, the former prince's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is currently out of the spotlight and has been hiding due to her alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s case, has also warned the king to take her name out of the controversy.
Last month, a media report claimed that Fergie had given a sharp warning to King Charles to let her live her life, or else she would reveal some of the darkest secrets of Buckingham Palace.
So far, King Charles has not responded to these warnings.