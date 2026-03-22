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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Iran arrests 25 people for allegedly spying for US and Israel

The Iranian government has warned its citizens overseas against spying for the US and Israel

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Iran arrests 25 people for allegedly spying for the US and Israel
Iran arrests 25 people for allegedly spying for the US and Israel

In a sweeping security operation, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 23 individuals in the central-western Markazi province for allegedly collaborating with Israel.

The ministry, in a statement carried by the Mehr news agency, alleged the group shared coordinates of military sites with an international media platform it claims is linked with Israel.

Authorities asserted these individuals were working to foment “street unrest” across the region. Additionally, two people were detained in the northeastern Golestan province, accused of plotting to “attack police centres.”

Beyond domestic arrests, the ministry claimed to have documented the “criminal activities” of 15 Persian-speaking individuals living abroad.

The Iranian government has warned its citizens overseas against spying for the US and Israel
The Iranian government has warned its citizens overseas against spying for the US and Israel

These people are alleged to be working as “agents” of Israel and their information has been forwarded to the judiciary for legal action.

The Iranian government has recently intensified its warning to citizens living overseas.

Officials reiterated that Iranians abroad must not cooperate with entities linked to the US or Israel cautioning that their “property in Iran could be confiscated” as a result.

This latest crackdown comes amid heightened tensions and claims by Tehran of foreign-backed attempts to destabilize the country through espionage and civil disruption.

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