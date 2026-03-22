Cuba's military on high alert: Deputy Foreign Minister warns of possible US aggression

Tensions between Cuba and the United States have reached a critical level following a stark warning from Havana.
On Sunday, March 22, 2026, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, confirmed that the island’s armed forces are shifting to a high state of alert.
Speaking in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, de Cossio stated, “Our military is always prepared. And in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of military aggression.”
The diplomat explained that while Cuba seeks peace, the government cannot ignore the current global climate, adding, “We would be naïve if, looking at what’s happening around the world, we would not do that. But we truly hope that it doesn’t occur.”
The warning follows aggressive rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who recently claimed he has the “honor” of “taking over” the island.
This escalation comes amidst a devastating energy crisis in Cuba worsened by a US oil blockade that has triggered multiple nationwide blackouts.
Despite the pressure, de Cossio remained firm on Cuba’s independence, insisting “Cuba would not accept becoming a vassal state or a dependent state of any other country or any other superpower.”