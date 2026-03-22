Justin Bieber steps out with wife Hailey after Oscars party drama with Usher  

Justin Bieber has made his first public appearance with his wife, Hailey Bieber, after his controversial brawl with former mentee, Usher.
On Saturday, March 21, the Yummy hitmaker was spotted enjoying the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
During the light-hearted outing, Justin shared a sweet fan moment with a young fan, who approached him in his VIP box for a signature.
In response, the Stay singer then graciously signed one of the child's sneakers before turning back to watch the game.
Notably, the Grammy-winning musician was seen unbothered by the ongoing claims that he might be involved in a "heated exchange" with Usher due to the disgraced hip-hop mogul, Sean Diddy Combs.
After 50 Cent joined the controversy between the two musicians, after he shared an AI-generated image showing a dramatic version of the alleged confrontation and added a caption that got people talking, "I was a baby, why you let him do that to me. That’s what I thought when I saw this picture."
Despite not mentioning the name of Diddy, several fans believed that Justin and Usher were involved in a dramatic brawl due to the controversial rapper.
The Usher-Justin drama emerged during the Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on March 15.
At the time, eyewitnesses suggested that Usher approached Justin with noticeable "energy and anger," which quickly turned into a heated verbal exchange.