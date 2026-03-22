Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot  

Saima Akram Chaudhry has dropped a major hint at the upcoming season of the superhit Pakistani series, Suno Chanda.
The 40-year-old Pakistani screenwriter has recently appeared in a Gup-Shup with Fuchsia magazine, where she teased about the new plot of the most-watched series.
Suno Chanda became a fan favorite in 2018; the mini-Ramadan series hooked fans, too, with its comedy and emotional plot twists.
Despite releasing the second season, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season.
Now, reacting to the non-stop buzz, Saima hinted at a major hint about what fans can expect in the new series.
The Love Siyappa writer said he has worked tirelessly to develop the story for Suno Chanda 3, sharing that the new season will take place internationally and focus on the struggles of the Asian community abroad, particularly the life of a girl studying there.
She also revealed that the third instalment has been delayed due to Iqra Aziz's second pregnancy, as she welcomed her baby girl earlier this year.
However, she has not revealed the actual release date and story plot of Suno Chanda Season 3.
For those unaware, Suno Chanda 3 also starred Farhan Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Mashal Khan, Farah Shah, Nadia Afgan, Mizna Waqas, Farhan Ally Agha and others.