Ehud Barak warns: Israel ‘unable to eliminate’ Hamas and Iran despite escalation

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has given an unusual statement regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, calling the achievement of absolute success unattainable.
In an interview with Channel 13, Barak clearly stated that the regime in Tel Aviv has failed to eliminate Hezbollah, Hamas or the Iranian government even after one year and five months of fighting.
He also warned that “the hubris of total victory and ‘we’ve eliminated them for generations’ is harmful” arguing that such rhetoric is against the reality of ongoing security threats.
These comments were made amid the escalation of direct war with Iran involving plenty of air and missile strikes from both partners, the US and Israel.
Barak addressed the strategic constraints and ruled out any possibility of Israel trying to open the Strait of Hormuz or destroy Iran’s military capabilities by attacking the country.
This critique highlights a growing internal debate over whether the current military strategy can ever lead to a political resolution.
He stressed that without shifting away from “shifting security solutions” the state faces an indefinite and dangerous war on multiple fronts.