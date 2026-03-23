Karan Johar slams 'clickbait' culture after his Janhvi Kapoor remark gets twisted

Karan Johar isn't going to tolerate sensational headlines anymore.
The 53-year-old Indian filmmaker and director took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 23, to release an explosive statement, calling out media for sensationalizing interviews.
While the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director penned the message "politely," his tone spoke volumes as he addressed the growing habit of "clickbait headlines."
He also criticized how media outlets often take some words or a sentence from an interview and use them out of proportion to create sensationalism.
In his statement, Karan Johar also explained that many artists delightfully sit for interviews and podcasts. However, their words are often picked out of context, which results in negative impact.
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director penned, "I want to politely speak of Click bait headlines.... Lots of us give interviews and podcasts and we are happy to do so... but to take a line from an interview and quote it out of context is just click bait and makes one wary of speaking at all..."
He added, "This is a humble request to NOT quote a line that twists the relevance of the statement made with integrity as opposed to sounding personal, offensive or sensational....."
Karan Johar's statement comes his recent comments about Janhvi Kapoor's exit from his talent agency were twisted, sparking reactions online.