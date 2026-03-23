Jude Law's ex shares Chappell Roan's interaction details after pop star's denial

Jude Law's ex Catherine Harding has shared her side of the story involving her daughter, who was left in tears after Chappell Roan's interaction.
The Instagram video came after her husband and football star Jorginho called out The Subway singer after her alleged security personnel berated the child at a hotel in São Paulo.
Following the viral Instagram story and the internet discourse, Chappell issued a statement, apologising about the whole situation while denying that she ordered the guard to scold the mother and daughter duo.
On Sunday evening, March 22, Catherine also addressed the incident, sharing that while the singer has said that "it wasn't her security and that she didn't do it", she can say it with confidence that the guard was not employed by the hotel.
She said that while she is not 100 per cent sure if he was Chappell's security guard, "but he was with her" and while she also does not know if she sent him, "you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behal".
Catherine said that her daughter, Ada Law, just went to the garden outside while they were eating breakfast at the hotel to have a look to check if the person passing was Chappell, and she did not have a phone with her and was just taking a look from a distance.
The child came back to the table, following which the guard came to them and branded Catherine as a "bad parent" for allowing her daughter to walk past the artist and smile.
She insisted that the security guard was "aggressive and intimidating" while she explained to him that her daughter understood boundaries acceptable in these situations.
Catherine added, "I hope [Chappell] did not know, I hope she did not send her security over to do this. I really think she is a very very talented artist we liked her a lot we came all the way to São Paulo to watch her show."
The mother shared that they were quite excited to see Chappell's performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, and the tickets were a birthday present for her daughter; however, after the incident they did not attend the show.
"I hope that maybe if it wasn't her that maybe she learns not to allow the people who work for her not to treat people like this," Catherine said.
For the unversed, Catherine was in a brief relationship with Jude Law in 2014, and in 2019, she was romantically linked with the footballer Jorginho, who had previously tied the knot with Natalia Leteri in 2017.
The pair welcomed their first child, son Jax, in September 2020 and got married in Lake Como in 2025.