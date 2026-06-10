Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding

Princess Anne is set to undertake a major overseas tour, weeks after she attended the wedding ceremony of her son, Peter Phillips.
The Princess Royal has announced that she will be travelling to the Republic of Korea and Thailand next month with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence.
As reported by Mirror, Korea's trip will take place from July 13 to July 15, before Anne and Tim Laurence head to The Kingdom of Thailand from July 16 to July 17.
During her visit to The Republic of Korea, Her Royal Highness will attend a series of engagements, highlighting the diplomatic bond between the UK and Korea.
The visit will include commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River and honouring the sacrifice of British soldiers who fought during the Korean War.
Princess Anne will also highlight the close partnership between the UK and Korea across education and innovation, advanced technologies, and research on her trip.
In Thailand, Anne's schedule will include a visit to a local school in Bangkok supported by Save the Children Thailand, as well as an audience with the Thai Prime Minister and Their Majesties the King and Queen.
Anne will also meet with Thai female scientists and attend a regional health security showcase.
The announcement of Princess Anne's trip came just days after her son, Peter Phillips, tied the knot with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony in Cirencester.
A number of Royal Family members attended the gorgeous ceremony, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.