Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor

Prominent Pakistani star Ayeza Khan delighted fans by offering a beautiful glimpse from her Eid celebrations with her husband Danish Taimoor, extending Eid greetings to everyone.
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Pakistan and worldwide, showbiz personalities marked Eid-ul-Fitr by dropping pics of sweets moments with their families on social media and wishing prayers, and love to all of their followers.
The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak.”
In the images, the renowned Pakistani A-list couple rocked in stunning outfits.
Ayeza shimmered in an ornate pink and white dress embellished with white pearls. She elevated her look with beautiful statement earrings and shiny makeup, attracting everyone.
Meanwhile, Danish opted for a black embroidered kurta.
Shortly after the post went viral, several celebrities and fans flocked to the comments section to shower love and praise the beautiful coupe.
Pakistani makeup artist Sarah Salon and Spa commented, “Stunning,” adding a heart emoji.
A fan wrote, “Match Made In Heaven.”
“Slaying ever single time! Eid Mubarak gorgeous,” a third fan wrote.