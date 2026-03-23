News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone welcome baby boy 'Jude'

Charlie Puth and Brooke tied the knot in September 2024 and the couple announced pregnancy in October 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone welcome baby boy Jude

Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke Sansone recently welcomed a new addition to their family, their baby boy, Jude.

On March 23, 2026, the We Don't Talk Anymore artist shared the delightful news via an Instagram post, writing, “Hey Jude (adding an emoji) 3.13.26.”


The 34-year-old singer made a joyous announcement with the world after about 10 days of welcoming their bundle of joy, choosing to keep over a week of it private, to celebrate it among the family.

In the images, the Left and Right star shared some adorable, never-before-seen glimpses of his firstborn.

Other images included the baby drinking his formula drink, the new parents swaddling their baby, and some other special moments.

Shortly after the post went viral, several fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and shower love for the couple.

A fan wrote, “He’s perfect. Welcome to the party Jude!! We love you!!”

Another fan commented, “a PISCES!! Congrats Bredda to you and your family!”

“Staring at my little Jude all day everyday,” a third fan wrote.

For those unaware, Charlie Puth and Brooke tied the knot in September 2024 and the couple announced pregnancy in October 2025.

Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour
Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour
‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11
‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11
'Father Ted' actor Ben Keaton breathes his last at age of 69
'Father Ted' actor Ben Keaton breathes his last at age of 69
Jude Law's ex shares Chappell Roan's interaction details after pop star's denial
Jude Law's ex shares Chappell Roan's interaction details after pop star's denial
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Reese Witherspoon's 50th with decades of memories
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Reese Witherspoon's 50th with decades of memories
'Project Hail Mary' scores $80.5M at box office, biggest opening of 2026
'Project Hail Mary' scores $80.5M at box office, biggest opening of 2026
TikTok star Benjamin Gleason arrested on multiple charges including rape
TikTok star Benjamin Gleason arrested on multiple charges including rape
Chappell Roan's Rio show banned as fury erupts over Jude Law's daughter's incident
Chappell Roan's Rio show banned as fury erupts over Jude Law's daughter's incident
Is Zendaya pregnant? First outing with Tom Holland sparks rumors amid wedding buzz
Is Zendaya pregnant? First outing with Tom Holland sparks rumors amid wedding buzz
Alan Ritchson allegedly assaulted neighbour over noise complaint, probe underway
Alan Ritchson allegedly assaulted neighbour over noise complaint, probe underway
Ronnie Bowman, bluegrass music legend, passes away at 64 after major accident
Ronnie Bowman, bluegrass music legend, passes away at 64 after major accident
Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51: Heartbreaking cause of death revealed
Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51: Heartbreaking cause of death revealed

Popular News

‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend

‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
2 hours ago
Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat

Stocks jump after Trump pauses Iran strike threat
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor
7 hours ago