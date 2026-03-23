Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone welcome baby boy 'Jude'

Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke Sansone recently welcomed a new addition to their family, their baby boy, Jude.
On March 23, 2026, the We Don't Talk Anymore artist shared the delightful news via an Instagram post, writing, “Hey Jude (adding an emoji) 3.13.26.”
The 34-year-old singer made a joyous announcement with the world after about 10 days of welcoming their bundle of joy, choosing to keep over a week of it private, to celebrate it among the family.
In the images, the Left and Right star shared some adorable, never-before-seen glimpses of his firstborn.
Other images included the baby drinking his formula drink, the new parents swaddling their baby, and some other special moments.
Shortly after the post went viral, several fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and shower love for the couple.
A fan wrote, “He’s perfect. Welcome to the party Jude!! We love you!!”
Another fan commented, “a PISCES!! Congrats Bredda to you and your family!”
“Staring at my little Jude all day everyday,” a third fan wrote.
For those unaware, Charlie Puth and Brooke tied the knot in September 2024 and the couple announced pregnancy in October 2025.