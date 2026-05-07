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Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco stepped out to support Martin Short at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing

Selena Gomez enjoyed a glitzy date night with her husband Benny Blanco as the couple stepped out to support Martin Short at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary.

On Wednesday, the Only Murder In The Building star and the music produber arrived at The Egyptian Theatre where the event took place.

Gomez was glammed up wearing a black dress that contained beaded details on the material.

The former Disney Channel star wore closed-toed black heels, styling her hair in a sleek updo.

She accessorized the look with a pair of flashy silver earrings and a few rings on her hands.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing

Her makeup featured mascara and winged eyeliner, with light blush on her cheeks and a red satin lip for a classic finish.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arrived at the venue in a black vehicle, with Blanco in a black suit and open shirt, accessorized with gold necklaces, as they walked toward the red carpet.

The Single Soon singer shared a friendly embrace with Short at the event, where they also star together on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin.

Short is preparing for the release of his documentary Marty, Life Is Short which will drop on the streaming site on May 12.

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