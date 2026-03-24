'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death  

Peaky Blinders' creator, Steven Knight, has made a major revelation about the new season.
After Cillian Murphy concluded his iconic character as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the filmmaker has teased one big hint in the upcoming series.
In a detailed interview with Variety, Steven has confirmed that a vital character will be introduced in the upcoming sequel series, as he announced two new instalments in October last year.
According to the description of the new season, the upcoming plot will continue, "After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel."
Duke Shelby, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, will feature in the forthcoming season; the details of his new character have been kept under wraps.
"I can’t comment," Steven replied after being asked about Barry’s possible return as Duke in another spine-chilling season.
The 66-year-old writer additionally explained how he wrote the death scene of Tommy Shelby (Cillian) in the film.
"No, I was trying to work that out. I was having trouble with that one because Tommy Shelby said in the series that the only person who can kill Tommy Shelby is Tommy Shelby. But I didn’t want that to happen. And then it just suddenly became quite clear," Steven teased.
The new seasons will be expected to be released in 2027 and 2028, after Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man release on March 20.