US inflation rises to 3.8% as energy costs surge and wages fall

A recent report revealed that consumer prices in the US significantly increased to 3.8% year-on-year in April, marking the highest inflation level since May 2023.
On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 0.6%, in line with expectations.
The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, marked a surge of 0.4% monthly and 2.8% annually, showing that underlying inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
A majorly contributing factor was energy prices that spiked 3.8% in April and nearly 17.9% over the year, with gasoline prices marking a major rise.
Inflation didn’t only affect gasoline prices but it impacted almost every sector such as food prices that rose to 0.5% in a single month.
Other inflation pressures were seen in shelter costs, airline fares, and tariff-sensitive goods like apparel and household items. Some categories, including new and used vehicles and medical care saw mild declines.
A major concern underscored in the report is that real wages sharply declined to 0.5% in April and 0.3% year-on-year, meaning inflation is now outpacing income growth for many workers.
After receiving the report, stock futures saw a great decline and bond yields rose, with markets increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for longer or even consider hikes.
Economists mentioned that while the economy shows resilience, rising inflation continues to impact many households and complicate monetary policy decisions.