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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features

Apple iOS 26.4 brings 13 improvements to offer an streamlined user experience, such as Playlist Playground and in Apple Music, more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features

Apple has officially introduced eight latest emojis in iOS 26.4 for beta testers, with a range of new features in Apple Music to enjoy.

Those new emojis and other features are available in iOS and iPadOS 26.4 updates.

In the official launch notes, the Cupertino-based tech giant mentioned 13 improvements to offer an streamlined user experience, such as Playlist Playground and Concerts features in Apple Music, eight new emojis, security fixes, and more.

Apple ios 26.4 new emojis

The new emojis coming to Apple products in the iOS and iPadOS 26.4 update include:

Distorted face, Ballet dancer, Treasure chest, A hairy creature. An orca, Trombone, Landslide, Fight cloud.

iOS 26.4 additional features

Other recently introduced features for the iPhone and iPad users in the new iOS and iPadOS 26.4 updates include:

Apple Music:

The music program received a significant update that creates "a playlist from your description, complete with a title, description, and tracklist," as per Apple’s release notes.

The Concert feature will alert users to nearby shows from artists in your library and recommend new artists.

Display:

For the display, the company has updated the Accessibility settings, allowing users to minimize bright effects caused by clicking on elements such as buttons, and minimise motion, like animations.

Reminders:

With iOS 26.4, users can "mark reminders as urgent from the Quick Toolbar or by touching and holding, and filter for urgent reminders in your Smart Lists."

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