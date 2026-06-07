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OpenAI prepares ChatGPT ‘Super App’ revamp ahead of IPO: Report

The report further added that the company is expecting the share to increase to 50% by the end of 2026

OpenAI prepares ChatGPT ‘Super App’ revamp ahead of IPO: Report
OpenAI prepares ChatGPT ‘Super App’ revamp ahead of IPO: Report

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a "superapp" with coding features and AI-powered assistants to mark a significant growth in revenue before potential stock market listing.

As per the Financial Times, these updates are a part of significant efforts at OpenAI, as it transitions resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and escalate rivalry with Anthropic.

Though the remains unverified, as OpenAI has also not yet responded to Reuters request.

The overhaul will offer improved prominence and resources to OpenAI’s coding product Codex and is set to launch in the near future, initially launching as updates to ChatGPT’s website and phone apps.

For increased uptake, the ChatGPT manufacturer’s interface with the latest prompts and features steering users toward coding features, image generation and partner services like Canva Canva and Booking.com.

Currently, maximum users of Codex are paying customers, while two million businesses account for nearly 40% of OpenAI’s revenue, as per FT.

The report further added that the company is expecting the share to increase to 50% by the end of 2026.

ChatGPT currently has 900 million ​weekly active users, OpenAI said earlier this year, ​adding that ⁠it had seen an exponential growth of 50 million consumer subscribers.

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