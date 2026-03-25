Ryan Gosling shares surprising take on moviegoers after 'Project Hail Mary' success

Ryan Gosling has made a heartfelt comment about Hollywood and moviegoers amid the success of his latest film, Project Hail Mary.
The Barbie actor made a surprising appearance at a New York movie theatre, which was packed with an audience, and made a comment on cinema amid the rise of streaming.
Discussing Project Hail Mary, which has witnessed the largest box office debut of the year so far, Ryan noted, "Six years ago, I got the manuscript. [It's] the most ambitious thing I'll ever make; it seemed impossible. It was too good not to give it a shot."
"Here we are, we're all back in theatres. It's not your job to keep them open, it's out job to make things that make it worth you coming out," he said, earning applause from the audience.
He concluded his address, adding, "You're about to go to another galaxy, make an alien best friend and save the stars. This movie is for you. Enjoy the trip!"
The cinema has taken a major hit since the pandemic, which has not climbed back to the pre-COVID numbers, earning $11 billion in annual domestic box office gross.
Project Hail Mary secured $140.9 million at the global box office in its opening weekend, and the sci-fi has become the biggest success for Amazon MGM.
Helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows a science teacher who is responsible for saving the planet amid a dying sun.