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Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’

The ‘Om Shanti Om’ director gives her verdict on Jaafar Jackson-led ‘Michael’


Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’

The 61-year-old Indian film director took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26, to give her verdict on the record-breaking biopic of the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

In the post, the Om Shanti Om director posted a throwback snap with the legendary singer-songwriter and dancer, and urged fans to watch the exciting movie.

Criticizing the negative reviews, she penned, “Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country!” before urging, “Go Watch MICHAEL!!”

The Main Hoon Na director also gave a huge shout-out to Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson for portraying his late uncle incredibly in the film and called for an Oscar recognition for him.

“N sm1 pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year!” she added.

Michael is a 2026 American biographical film based on the life and legacy of Michael Jackson – late American singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist, who is regarded as the King of Pop and is known for being one of the most culturally significant figures in the 20th century.

Michael cast:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Michael release date:

Michael was released on Friday, April 24, 2026, and is currently running in cinemas.

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