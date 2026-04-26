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Machine Gun Kelly reveals shocking reasons behind his TSA PreCheck ban

MGK has unveiled why he does not have access to any fast programmes at airports as he returns to Australia after 8 years

Machine Gun Kelly reveals shocking reasons behind his TSA PreCheck ban
Machine Gun Kelly reveals shocking reasons behind his TSA PreCheck ban

In a candid interview, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) revealed that he is not permitted to use the TSA PreCheck service to save time at the airports.

During a recent episode of Take Flight Podcast, the Rap Devil singer shared that he is banned from using the popular government programme to board flights faster due to a prior drug possession charge.

While talking to host Hadyn Wings at the backstage of Kudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Kelly said it took him eight years to return to Australia amid the legal woes.

"I got caught with cocaine on the way back from New Zealand last time I was out here. Travelling was difficult because I have a level one narcotics possession or whatever," he explained to Wings.

He added, "I still don't get [TSA] PreCheck or Global Entry or any of that fast stuff in the airport,' MGK noted. "I'm still stuck in lines like normal."

Earlier this month MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to Instagram to share clicks from his time in Oceania, writing in a caption, "I won't wait 8 years to come back again. thank you Australia, love ya heeps."


In August 2024, MGK announced that he had been sober for almost a year, and explaining his decision to stop using drugs and alcohol, the singer said that he needed to "zoom out" and address "generational curses" in order to get clean.

Moreover, the singer-songwriter shares a one-year-old daughter, Saga, with ex-girlfriend Megan Fox, and he is also a dad to 16-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

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