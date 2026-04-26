Gigi Hadid left awestruck by Bradley Cooper’s heart-melting gift on her 31st

Bradley Cooper is brightening Gigi Hadid’s world with flowers and fragrance.
The American supermodel celebrated her 31st birthday last Thursday, April 23, and while she received love and heartwarming wishes from her friends and family, it was her actor boyfriend’s gift that stole the spotlight.
On Saturday, April 25, Page Six reported that the Victoria’s Secret Angel got a special floral delivery from the Guardians of the Galaxy star on her big day, a snap of which she shared on her Instagram Stories.
The photo showed a massive floral arrangement of beautiful and vibrant pink, white, red, and yellow flowers set on a dining table.
“My man tho,” Hadid lovingly captioned.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper relationship:
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating since October 2023 and share a solid bond.
The couple, three years into their relationship, is frequently spotted in New York, enjoying cozy date nights and outings.
As per some reports, the two are “smitten,” and have taken their love to a new level by introducing each other to their families, including their respective children.
Gigi Hadid children:
Gigi Hadid is a mother of one child, daughter Khai Hadid Malik, whom she welcomed in September 2020 with her former partner Zayn Malik.
Bradley Cooper children:
Bradley Cooper has one child, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk in March 2017.