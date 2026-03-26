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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: 'feel zero magic'

HBO officially released the first teaser trailer of 'Harry Potter' television reboot on Wednesday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
HBO’s Harry Potter Teaser Triggers Online Debate Among Loyal Fans
HBO’s Harry Potter Teaser Triggers Online Debate Among Loyal Fans

Harry Potter reboot has dropped its first teaser trailer, revealing a new cast but the preview has already divided fans online.

On Wednesday, HBO officially released the first teaser trailer of Harry Potter television reboot, alongside a surprise release date of Christmas 2026.

The teaser introduces Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia, who inform Harry he is "nothing special" at the moment his Hogwarts letter arrives.

It also brought to life iconic characters such as Professor Snape, Dumbledore, McGonagall, Draco Malfoy, and Ron and Hermione.

Fans get glimpses of the Sorting Hat, Quidditch matches, and Harry navigating Muggle school life.

Social Media reaction on Harry Potter:

Soon after the trailer dropped, the fans shared divided reactions to the teaser, with some fans excited for a faithful return to the books, while others criticized the reboot as unnecessary and too similar to the 2001 film.

One netizen reacted, “Looks really well produced, the sets and costumes are great... but I feel zero magic. It’s missing that little spark. Maybe I'm just too nostalgic for the color grading of the 2001 film.”

‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: feel zero magic

Another bashed the reboot, saying, “Why? The original films and their characters are already so loved and perfect as they are. Why remake them? I’m a Potter fan, but definitely not going to watch this.”

‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: feel zero magic

The third commented on Paapa Essiedu casting as Professor Severus Snape, saying, “‘This is so book accurate!’ Snape pops up*”

However many showed their enthusiasm as one fan noted, “I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE TV SERIES!! I've always wanted to watch Harry Potter, I'm not a big fan of the movies, but I LOVE the books, this is gonna be perfect! :))”

Another remarked, “they’re adorable!! I’m hopeful that the tv series will actually do the books justice! been a fan since I was in the 3rd grade, and now I’m 36.”

'Harry Potter' series release date:

The first series premieres on HBO Max at Christmas 2026, with the full seven-book adaptation expected to take 10 years to complete.


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