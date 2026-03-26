News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside

Apple Music partners with Ticketmaster, aiming to enhance how users discover live music events depending on their listening habits.

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside 

Apple Music announced its collaboration with Ticketmaster to power its concert discovery feature, aiming to enhance how users discover live music events depending on their listening habits.

Ticketmaster is said to be the first ticketing service to incorporate with Apple Music, enabling listeners to browse nearby concerts and events tailored to their individual music preferences.

Each event listing on the music streaming app now includes a direct association with Ticketmaster for a simplified way of ticket purchasing.

With this partnership, Apple Music allows users to explore ticket options via several features in the app, including the homepage carousel that highlights nearby concerts according to their music choices.

Moreover, push notifications will alert fans when their favourite artists are performing nearby.

Alongside this partnership, Apple Music has also joined hands with Bandsintown to display its concert listings within the app.

Ticketmaster is already integrated in other event listings across the Apple ecosystem, including Maps, Spotlight Search, Photos, and Shazam, so this marks an expansion of the partnership.

This significant move is a part of the company’s efforts, aiming to outdo its rivals, including Spotify, which recently collaborated with SeatGeek for similar features.

The update reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to improve live music discovery, while the broader ticketing industry is being reviewed over pricing practices and market dominance.

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