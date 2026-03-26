Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne part ways after nine years of tumultuous marriage

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have called it quits on their marriage.
On Wednesday, March 25, the Daily Mail reported that the 33-year-old English actress has parted ways with the 34-year-old English TV star, her husband of nine years.
As per the report, the EastEnders alum and Osborne ended their marriage after "living apart" for much of the year following a secret trail separation.
It was also shared that Jossa has asked for a divorce from Osborne after "mentally checking out" of their turbulent relationship for good.
The former flames - who share two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and seven-year-old Mia - tied the knot back in 2017 after being in a romantic relationship for four years.
During their nine years of marriage, Jossa and Osborne had a tumultuous relationship with numerous difficulties.
The actress had also alleged a number of infidelity claims against Osborne.
According to the sources who spoke to The Sun, "Everyone knows they've had their troubles, but after spending some time apart this year, they've decided to make the split permanent. Their two daughters are their main priority."
Notably, Dan Osborne moved out of the family home in March 2025 during an earlier separation.
"After all Jac's been through, she's finally had enough. They've been living separate lives all this year and she's over it. There's only so many times she can put herself through living in limbo and taking him back," the insider claimed.
They added, "She has mentally checked out of the relationship for the first time and Dan has panicked. He's worried the grass isn't greener and has had the shock of his life that he's pushed Jac too far this time."
It was also noted that Jacqueline Jossa's pals are "pleased" to know that she has finally walked out of her troublesome marriage.