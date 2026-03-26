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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Kate Middleton sends seething message to Prince Harry for Meghan: ‘this needs to stop’

Kate Middleton reaches out Prince Harry as Meghan Markle continues to disappoint Royal Family

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton sends seething message to Prince Harry for Meghan: ‘this needs to stop’
Kate Middleton sends seething message to Prince Harry for Meghan: ‘this needs to stop’

Kate Middleton has decided to summon Prince Harry as Meghan Markle continues to sabotage her "peace efforts".

The future Queen and her husband Prince William are said to be upset with Meghan's latest move - which per the insiders is not only being viewed as "disrespectful" by the Palace, but also a copying attempt of senior royals.

Earlier this month, Meghan made a solo appearance at Children's Hospital Los Angeles to raise the profile of the health care facilty which provides special services to the children.

However, when photos of The Duchess of Sussex from the event touched the headlines, she was heavily criticised for her multiple photo ops, with many in royal quarters believing that it was done on purpose to compete with Kate herself.

Now, sources close to Catherine are claiming that she has decided to involve her once beloved and now estranged brother-in-law, Harry to put a stop on Meghan's "quasi-Royal" activities.

"In her view it needs to stop and she’s decided to take the bull by the horns and address this with Harry directly," claimed an insider.

They continued, "She’s still convinced he’s being pushed along by Meghan’s ambitions and she doesn’t believe for one second he’s come up with these photo op tours, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to face the fallout equally."

"In her view, it’s time he finds the courage to put his foot down and stop this charade and she’s going to let him know in detail the sort of chain reaction that is set off within the palace every time he and Meghan do one of these photo ops," added the source.

"She truly can’t understand why Harry doesn’t grasp how damaging it is. He’s begging for them to be let back in, yet he’s letting Meghan continually sabotage any chance he has of mending fences with his family, it’s so illogical," they concluded.

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