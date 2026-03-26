WhatsApp rolls AI-centric replies, photo tools and storage tools, photo tools and storage tools

WhatsApp has introduced a range of latest features and updates, including an extremely useful feature that helps in generating AI-powered responses depending on your conversations.
The update comes alongside a variety of other features, such as a new way to free up space, and its ability to touch up images with Meta AI.
Notably, it’s an update to the instant-messaging app’s “Writing Help” feature that assists users draft messages.
Initially released in August 2025, it lets users rephrase, proofread, and adjust it accordingly. As per WhatsApp, its latest update will assist users get their message “just right.”
It seemingly appears to be a part of the company’s efforts to keep using its in-app technology while drafting messages, instead of using third-party apps such as ChatGPT, and more.
To ensure privacy, WhatsApp claims to keep your chats secure even if you use Writing Help.
How to access WhatsApp’s new feature?
Initially select users tap the chat bar, tap the stickers icon in the typing field, and then choose pencil with sparkledust icon suggesting an AI feature.
Moreover, the company now assists users browse and delete enlarged files directly within any chat. It means users can easily delete any certain chat without wiping out the entire conversation.
The Meta-owned WhatsApp now supports the option to move chat history from iOS to Android, and within the same platform.
Additionally, users have the option to have two WhatsApp accounts logged simultaneously on iOS, something that’s already possible on Android.
Availability
WhatsApp’s new features are currently available for select users, with broader expansion expected in the near future.