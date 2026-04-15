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Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot

Users across US are also reporting outage with other apps such as Facebook, Yahoo, Yahoo Mail, Messenger, Gemini, more

Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot
Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot

Claude AI, Anthropic’s AI-powered chatbot, has reportedly grappled with an outage today, with thousands of users reporting disruptions while using it on Wednesday.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, over 7,000 users had reported problems with the platform as of 8:02 a.m. PT, today, April 15, 2026.

Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot

In the USA, nearly 44% users reported issues with Claude Code, 19% are unable to access the app, and the 26% users are facing problems while using Claude Chat.

Notably, Anthropic has not officially addressed the issue yet.

It comes after a major outage that occurred last week, causing severe disruption for many users globally.

Is Yahoo down?

Users across US are also reporting outage with other apps such as Facebook, Yahoo, Yahoo Mail, Messenger, Gemini, more.

Though te reason behind the outage remains unknown.

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