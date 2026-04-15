Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot

Claude AI, Anthropic’s AI-powered chatbot, has reportedly grappled with an outage today, with thousands of users reporting disruptions while using it on Wednesday.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, over 7,000 users had reported problems with the platform as of 8:02 a.m. PT, today, April 15, 2026.
In the USA, nearly 44% users reported issues with Claude Code, 19% are unable to access the app, and the 26% users are facing problems while using Claude Chat.
Notably, Anthropic has not officially addressed the issue yet.
It comes after a major outage that occurred last week, causing severe disruption for many users globally.
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Users across US are also reporting outage with other apps such as Facebook, Yahoo, Yahoo Mail, Messenger, Gemini, more.
Though te reason behind the outage remains unknown.