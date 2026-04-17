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Google adds side-by-side web browsing to AI Mode

Google also revealed an exciting way to browse across the Chrome tabs you’re already looking at

Google adds side-by-side web browsing to AI Mode
Google adds side-by-side web browsing to AI Mode

Google has officially introduced a new way to explore the web with AI Mode, its conversational search experience.

Whenever any one is using AI Mode on Chrome desktop, tapping a link will launch a web page side-by-side with AI Mode.

With this significant move, the Alphabet-owned Google aims to simplify exploring relevant websites, compare details, and ask follow-up questions while preserving the context of your search.

Google stated, “Our early testers loved that they didn’t have to constantly switch tabs to get help with a comprehensive article or a long video. And they found that having both Search and the web side-by-side helped them stay focused on their tasks while exploring useful web pages.”

Google adds side-by-side web browsing to AI Mode

Alongside this update, Google revealed an exciting way to browse across the Chrome tabs you’re already looking at.

On Chrome desktop or mobile, users can click the new “plus” menu in the browser on the “New Tab” page or in AI Mode, then choose recent tabs to include them in your search.

Google’s recently introduced updates to AI Mode are now accessible in the US. Google plans to expand them to additional regions in the near future.

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