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Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split

Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé, Sid Wilson (of Slipknot), reportedly split in March

Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split

A homelessness charity has cut ties with Sharon Osbourne following her reported support for a Tommy Robinson rally.

The charity stated it has "no plans to work together in the future" after the television personality expressed support for the upcoming event.

The former X Factor judge publicly signalled her support for the event, using her official Instagram account to leave a comment stating: "See you at the march."

It came after a post on social media referenced the upcoming “Unite the Kingdom” rally planned for next month.

A spokesperson for Centrepoint clarified the charity's stance, saying: "Political activity like this runs counter to our values and our long history of supporting young people regardless of their background, religion or ethnicity."

They added: "If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind."

Osbourne previously supported Centrepoint through an Omaze campaign, though the charity clarified she is not an official ambassador.

Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally, organised by Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), is set for May 16 in London, following a previous protest that drew up to 150,000 attendees.

Notably, Osbourne faced this news after Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé, Sid Wilson (of Slipknot), reportedly split in March 2026.

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