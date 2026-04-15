Amazon hit with lawsuit over slow, unusable Fire TV Sticks

Amazon is experiencing a class action lawsuit across the United States over claims that older Fire TV Stick devices were bricked after software support was discontinued.
Plaintiff Bill Merewhuader in California filed a lawsuit in which Amazon misled consumers by marketing early Fire TV Stick models as providing “instant” access to streaming services, while later letting performance to worsen via software updates.
As per the complaint, first-generation devices lost support in December 2022, with second-generation models following soon after, despite several claims support would continue until at least 2024.
Several reports suggested users faced some disruptions while using it, forcing them to upgrade to the latest models.
The case describes the problem as “software tethering,” where a product’s usability depends on ongoing updates controlled by the manufacturer.
Plaintiffs argued that the e-commerce giant didn’t disclose the major features that could be limited or removed after purchase, effectively shortening the device’s lifespan.
Furthermore, the lawsuit claimed Amazon failed to provide refunds, instead encouraging users to buy newer versions.
The case seeks damages, wider consumer protection measures, while increasingly raising concerns regarding tech companies managing device lifecycles via software changes.