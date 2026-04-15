Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate UK skies this week: Here's how and when to watch

Skygazers across the UK are anticipating a breathtaking celestial event, the Lyrid meteor shower, which is likely to illuminate the skies from April 16, with its peak expected on April 22.
Lyrid meteor shower UK time
The best time to view the Lyrids is during the late-night and early morning hours. Expect around 10–15 meteors per hour, with occasional surges reaching up to 100.
Lyrid meteor shower visibility
Lyrid shower’s visibility will depend on weather conditions. Northern Scotland is expected to have clearer skies, while broader UK regions are likely to see improved viewing conditions from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Meteor shower UK tonight
Skygazers who are anticipated to catch a glimpse of meteors tonight may face cloud cover in some areas.
The Lyrids originate from debris left by Comet Thatcher and are known for their bright streaks and occasional fireballs, sometimes outshining Venus.
Lyrids meteor shower 2026 where to see
To catch the best glimpse, head to dark, rural locations away from city lights could be the best areas to witness the spectacular event.
Quadrantids meteor shower 2026 UK
While the Lyrids dominate April, other annual showers such as the Quadrantids and Eta Aquarids also offer spectacular displays throughout the year.