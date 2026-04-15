News
News

Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate UK skies this week: Here's how and when to watch

Lyrid shower’s visibility will depend on weather conditions. Northern Scotland is expected to have clearer skies

Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate UK skies this week: Heres how and when to watch
Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate UK skies this week: Here's how and when to watch

Skygazers across the UK are anticipating a breathtaking celestial event, the Lyrid meteor shower, which is likely to illuminate the skies from April 16, with its peak expected on April 22.

Lyrid meteor shower UK time

The best time to view the Lyrids is during the late-night and early morning hours. Expect around 10–15 meteors per hour, with occasional surges reaching up to 100.

Lyrid meteor shower visibility

Lyrid shower’s visibility will depend on weather conditions. Northern Scotland is expected to have clearer skies, while broader UK regions are likely to see improved viewing conditions from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Meteor shower UK tonight

Skygazers who are anticipated to catch a glimpse of meteors tonight may face cloud cover in some areas.

The Lyrids originate from debris left by Comet Thatcher and are known for their bright streaks and occasional fireballs, sometimes outshining Venus.

Lyrid meteor shower to illuminate UK skies this week: Heres how and when to watch

Lyrids meteor shower 2026 where to see

To catch the best glimpse, head to dark, rural locations away from city lights could be the best areas to witness the spectacular event.

Quadrantids meteor shower 2026 UK

While the Lyrids dominate April, other annual showers such as the Quadrantids and Eta Aquarids also offer spectacular displays throughout the year.

Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot
Is Claude down? Users report widespread outage with AI-centric chatbot
Amazon hit with lawsuit over slow, unusable Fire TV Sticks
Amazon hit with lawsuit over slow, unusable Fire TV Sticks
WhatsApp to launch new privacy-focused features to outpace Google and Apple
WhatsApp to launch new privacy-focused features to outpace Google and Apple
World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle
World Quantum Day: Google marks scientific event with new Doodle
Microsoft to shut down Outlook Lite on THIS date
Microsoft to shut down Outlook Lite on THIS date
Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions
Google Cloud teams up with OpenText, S3NS for EU-safe cloud solutions
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earns $81K annually: Report
WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers
WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers
Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures
Artemis II mission: NASA’s historic journey in pictures
NASA's upcoming plans following massive success of Artemis II
NASA's upcoming plans following massive success of Artemis II
Artemis II splashdown: Crew returns to Earth after landmark lunar mission
Artemis II splashdown: Crew returns to Earth after landmark lunar mission
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price
YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now available at higher price

Popular News

Kim Kardashian strolls through LA with Lewis Hamilton after Coachella date

Kim Kardashian strolls through LA with Lewis Hamilton after Coachella date

28 minutes ago
Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz

Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz
17 minutes ago
Blake Lively pays tribute to 'a man built of integrity' after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea

Blake Lively pays tribute to 'a man built of integrity' after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea
2 hours ago