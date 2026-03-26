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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years

Queen Camilla creates history as first woman royal to earn special membership after almost two centuries

  • By Riba Shaikh
Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years
Queen Camilla becomes first female royal to bag prestigious membership after 193 years

Queen Camilla has bagged a special honour - no other royal woman had in almost 200 years.

In a surprising turn of events, Camilla has become first female Royal to get the membership of London's elite Garrick Club after almost two centuries.

As per Daily Mail's report, Her Majesty's name was proposed and accepted as the member in a meeting today, March 26, after the elite Garrick Club finally agreed to allow women members after 193 years.

The club - which was founded in 1831 has been running as an all-male private members society in London's West End with a pressure to admit female members.

However, the club finally gave in 2024, allowing females with nearly 60 per cent votes in favour from its members.

It has also been reported that Queen's name was proposed and seconded with the mandatory 30 signatures acquired and her membership will be formally confirmed in April.

This surprising update came on the same day, Queen Camilla's BBC documentory was announced linked with her passion for reading.

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