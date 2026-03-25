Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit back at petition against Australian trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reacted to a petition, signed by over 35,000 people, demanding that no taxpayer money should be spent on their Australian trip.
A representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has responded to the public backlash, sharing that the trip would be privately funded.
He noted, "It's a moot point. The trip is being funded privately, so I'm not sure what this petition hopes to achieve."
The group leading the campaign, Beyond Australia, started the petition titled "No Taxpayer-Funding or Official Support for Harry and Meghan's Private Visit to Australia", where they demanded that the trip should be privately funded.
Previously, Harry and Meghan visited Australia in 2018 when they were both senior working members of the Royal Family.
This comes after a spokesman for Meghan confirmed that she will still be appearing at the inaugural "Her Best Life Retreat" in Sydney.
The all-women event, dubbed "Meg-stock" is set to welcome around 300 guests to the three-day luxury retreat, set to take place between April 17 and April 19.
Moreover, Harry will also be embarking on a solo outing during the trip, as the InterEdge Summit announced that the Duke of Sussex will be a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit.
The summit, where the Duke will speak on workplace mental health, will run from April 15 to April 16 at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park in Melbourne.
Tickets for the event are going for AUD $1,978 ($1,415), and the proceeds go to Lifeline Naarm, a 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention service.