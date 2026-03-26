King Charles warned Trump 'will go ballistic' amid 'uncertain' US visit

King Charles has been warned against cancelling a state visit to the US amid escalating tensions with Iran.
The warning came from the US ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, who said it would be "a mistake" to scrape the planned visit.
During a question-and-answer session following his speech to the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London on Thursday, March 26, Stephens did not confirm the trip, which has not been officially announced.
This comes as The Independent reported that Congressional and Senate leaders have been told to prepare for a joint meeting to hear King Charles during the April 27 weekend.
A source in Washington informed the outlet that President Trump "will go ballistic" if the visit is cancelled "and blame the prime minister", who initially refused permission for the US to use RAF bases to launch attacks on Iran amid war tensions.
The visit is likely to coincide with the celebrations in the US of the 250th anniversary year of the Declaration of Independence.
While the government has insisted that the state visit is a matter for Buckingham Palace, it is understood that decisions on the Royal trip are set to be made with the consultation of the Foreign Office (FCDO).
Moreover, senior politicians, including the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Dame Emily Thornberry, have called for the cancellation of the visit amid the Iran war.