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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Kate Middleton steps in as Meghan Markle's 'quasi royal' appearance upsets William

Kate Middleton strongly reacts to Meghan Markle's latest move before Australia trip with Prince Harry

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton steps in as Meghan Markles quasi royal appearance upsets William
Kate Middleton steps in as Meghan Markle's 'quasi royal' appearance upsets William

Kate Middleton is believed to have had enough of Meghan Markle’s “competitive” streak with the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales is forced to step in as The Duchess of Sussex’s latest move has left Kate’s husband, Prince William seething with anger amid, sabotaging future queen’s efforts to heal rift between him and Prince Harry.

Despite leaving the UK and royal life six years ago, Meghan continues to use her link with the firm to her advantages and Kate and William don’t seem to approve that kind of exploitation, especially at a time when Royal Family is already dealing with multiple controversies in the wake of Andrew’s fallout.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first joint trip to Australia after eight years, sparking quite the frenzy among royal quarters.

The announcement was followed by Meghan’s photo op whilst visiting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Meghan’s appearance, which was meant to raise hospital’s profile, including services for children – a cause close to Kate’s heart, is being perceived as “disrespectful” within the palace, because of endless photo ops.

"Kate has tried so hard to stay above the drama but at this point she has to step in. Not only does she find Meghan’s whole charade totally disrespectful; she also knows how much it enrages William and truly upsets him to his core," a source claimed.

"Here she is doing all she can to broker peace between these two brothers and anytime she makes any small progress it seems like Meghan does something that sets William off again," they added.

The insider revealed that Kate believes "it needs to stop and she’s decided to take the bull by the horns and address this with Harry directly."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who last visited Down Under in 2018 will embark on their joint trip next month.

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