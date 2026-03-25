Beatrice, Eugenie threaten to strike back at Prince William after 'humiliating' blow

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have refused to sit back quietly as Royal Family continues to corner them amid Andrew controversies.
The York sisters - who are seemingly paying the price of their parents, Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's explosive links with Jeffrey Esptein were reportedly asked "not to join senior Royals" at this year's Ascot event.
This decision was believed to have taken by William to avoid strict media scrutiny amid ongoing controversies surrounding Andrew's scandalous past with Epstein.
Per the inside sources, this move by Royal Family has left the Princess "blindsided and disgusted" as they see no point to be banish like this - given that they haven't done anything like their parents.
The sisters are now deciding to get back at the future king as he reportedly considers to strip them of their titles and take back their royal assets.
"Beatrice and Eugenie believe William would like to see them cut out in the same way their father and mother have been and they just aren’t going to let that happen without pushing back hard," an insider told Closer.
The source explained, "They do understand why Charles and William had to treat Andrew the way they have, but they see no reason they should be punished for his sins."
"All they’ve done is keep their heads down and try to serve the Crown as best as they can, it makes no sense to banish them," they added.
According to the tipster, Beatrice - who an appartment in St.James’ Palace on £19,000 a month and Eugenie retains the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace "feel strongly that they have a right to hang on to their royal homes and their ties to the family."
"They're still struggling to believe that their uncle and cousin would really evict them but if that does come to pass it will be the spark that lights the fuse," the source added.
The insider further claimed that "There’s been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink."