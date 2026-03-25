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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming photos from St. James Palace ceremony

Royal Family releases King Charles III new video as he hosts 'special ceremony' at St. James Palace

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming photos from St. James Palace ceremony
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming photos from St. James Palace ceremony

King Charles III appeared in high spirits as he hosted delightful event just a day after heckling incident.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family released photos of His Majesty as he hosted a "special investiture ceremony" at St. James Palace on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

During the event, the 77-year-old monarch honoured individuals for exceptional acts of bravery.

As per the caption alongside the carousel, "His Majesty presented The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Force Cross, The George Medal, The King’s Gallantry Medal, and The King’s Commendation for Bravery."

This appearance came just hours after a fresh video of Charles being heckled by the crowd over his brother Andrew Mountbatten's links with Jeffrey Epstein went viral.

During his and Queen Camilla's joint appearance in Cornwall, the protestors asked Charles, "How long have you known about Andrew?" and "Why are you covering for Andrew?"

However, Charles ignoring the queries passed by the crowd while shaking hands with some of the Royal enthusiasts gathered to greet him and Camilla.

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