Queen Camilla announces new TV project amid Harry, Meghan's Netflix surprise

Queen Camilla takes a leaf out of King Charles' book as she gears for a delightful TV appearance.
As an avid reader and the founder of the Queen's Reading Room, Her Majesty is set to hit the screens in a new BBC documentary showcasing the "life-transforming power of books".
The queen revealed about her exciting TV project in an official announcement in January, while celebrating the fifth anniversary of her book club, the Queen’s Reading Room at the Clarence House.
In the upcoming BBC doc, Camilla will reflect on her and late father's love of literature alongside other reading enthusiats.
Marking five years to her book club - which she launched during the lockdown in 2021, Camilla noted, "I’m also delighted to announce that we have partnered with the BBC and Blink Films for a major new documentary that will showcase the life-transforming power of books – my father’s and my own experience included – for which the cameras are filming here today."
The documentary, which is set for a release in Autumn will feature the queen recounting memories of her father, Major Bruce Shand, who also wrote about military history while serving in the Second World War as a 12th Lancer, fought alongside the Desert Rats and awarded with the Military Cross twice.
Camilla - who inherited her passion for reading from Bruce will also reflect on his experience as a German prisoner of war camp.
This delightful update comes just day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix project was announced.
Last week, an official on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the couple is co-producing a series for Netflix inspired by Harry's passion for polo under the banner of Archewell Foundation.