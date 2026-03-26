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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

King Charles reacts to Sarah Mullally’s installation as the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

King Charles III celebrates Dame Sarah Mullally’s new role highlighting Royal Family’s relation with the Archbishop of Canterbury

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles reacts to Sarah Mullally’s installation as the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury
King Charles reacts to Sarah Mullally’s installation as the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

King Charles III has broken his silence on the installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as England's first woman Archbishop.

As the Supreme Governer of the Church of England, His Majesty paid special tribute to Sarah Mullally shortly after her installation as the Archbishop of Canterbury on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family posted a carousel of photos, highlighting the years old connection between monarchy and the Canterbury.

First in the series was beaming photo of Charles with Sarah - who met the king last month at Buckingham Palace.

Next in line was an adorable photo of King Charles beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, in a conversation with the former Archbishop holding newly born Prince George in her arms.

The carousel had a detailed caption, which read, "The relationship between the Royal Family and the Archbishop of Canterbury is a close and enduring one."

"As a Privy Counsellor, the Archbishop holds a formal constitutional role, in addition to crowning the Monarch at their Coronation and officiating at royal weddings, baptisms and funerals," it added.

The caption further read, "They also work closely with faith leaders of all traditions to foster trust and understanding, and to support shared goals across communities—an important part of His Majesty’s work."

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