Prince William, Kate mark regal presence at historic installation of first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived at Canterbury Cathedral for a historic ceremony.
The Prince and Princess of Wales brought their regal charisma to the historic installation of the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the 1400-year-old history of the Church of England.
Dame Sarah Mullally is today, March 25, being installed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.
For the momentous occasion, the future queen of the United Kingdom exuded elegance in a long grey fitted Suzannah coat and a Juliette Botterill hat.
William also radiated charm in a classy navy blue suit as he made his way into the cathedral with Catherine.
Upon their arrival at the cathedral, Their Royal Highnesses were greeted by Lady Colgrain, the Lord Lieutenant, who introduced them to the Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury.
Following the historic event, Archbishop Sarah told the BBC, "Once I try and get my head around being the archbishop, I recognise the significance of being the first female archbishop, but I am also aware of the women who have supported me in my ministry."
Describing the delightful afternoon service as "something about celebrating women", Sarah also recognised the support she had received from men throughout her career.
Notably, at the event, Prince William represented his father, King Charles III, who is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.