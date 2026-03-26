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  • By Sidra Khan
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Prince William meets leading 'female network' after rooting for first woman Archbishop

The Prince of Wales carry out special engagement after attending the historic installation of first female Archbishop of Canterbury

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William meets leading female network after rooting for first woman Archbishop
Prince William meets leading 'female network' after rooting for first woman Archbishop

Prince William is showing off his support for women with back to back engagements.

In a new Instagram post on Thursday, March 26, Kensington Palace shared an update about the Prince of Wales's latest royal duty, sharing that he rooted for the leading "female network" during the visit.

For his new engagement, the future king paid a visit to 1st Battalion, the Mercian Regiment, at Bulford, Wiltshire.

The 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment is a frontline infantry unit of the British Army that is trained in the U.K. and can be deployed overseas.

"Visiting 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford," captioned the palace, continuing, "Meeting soldiers and families following their recent deployment to Estonia, and hearing directly from a female network about their experiences serving in the Armed Forces."

It added, "Observing training exercises before presenting Long Service and Good Conduct medals -recognising commitment and dedication across the regiment."

Prince William's visit to Wiltshire and support to the female army network comes just a day after he, along with Kate Middleton, made a regal appearance at Canterbury Cathedral to attend a historic church event.

In their presence, Dame Sarah Mullally was installed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the 1400-year-long history of the Church of England, marking it a momentous occasion.

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