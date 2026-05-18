Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports 

Prince William has reportedly made a bold decision about his inherited estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, amid ongoing tension with King Charles III.
The future monarch, who is currently second in line to the British throne, has seemingly decided to sell a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall over the coming decade.
On Monday, May 18th, The Times reported that the Prince of Wales is now determined to sell the property, which costs nearly £500 million.
This decision saw His Royal Highness' approach to increase the source of finance by expanding the business through property sales, development revenue, partnerships and borrowing.
According to the Duchy of Cornwall's chief executive, Will Bax, the eldest son of King Charles made this move as he only wants to focus on his other five holdings across key regions.
These regions include the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, the Bath area and Kennington in south London.
"If we don’t see an opportunity for positive impact, then perhaps we don’t need to be a part of that place, but where there is social need and where there is environmental challenge," he added.
Bax continued, "And where there is an opportunity to enable change, then we’ll be a great partner in working with people to achieve that place."
About Duchy of Cornwall:
For those unaware, the Duchy of Cornwall, which Prince William inherited when his father, King Charles III, ascended to the throne on September 8th, 2022, generates a private income of around £23 million annually.
Notably, this amount, the eldest son of King Charles III and his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana, funded the charitable work and personal lives of him and his life partner, the Princess of Wales, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis.
King Charles and Prince William's cold war:
This update came after the escalating reports suggested that Prince William had raised alarms in Buckingham Palace due to his "temper."
A royal insider recently claimed that he has even raised his voice during the heated arguments with his cancer-stricken father, "William has a huge, booming voice. Much louder than his father's, so it's not something you soon forget."
The royal correspondents also hinted that he has hosted a separate Garden Party at the Palace due to the tension with His Majesty.
So far, King Charles and Prince William have yet to confirm these reports.