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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Tom Felton offers key advice to new Draco Malfoy amid social media buzz

The 'Harry Potter' films alum has highlighted the importance of reaching out to the newer generation of actors ahead of the series release

  • By Hania Jamil
Tom Felton offers key advice to new Draco Malfoy amid social media buzz
Tom Felton offers key advice to new Draco Malfoy amid social media buzz 

Tom Felton has offered support and quite Slytherin advice to the actor portraying his iconic role of Draco Malfoy in HBO's series Harry Potter.

Felton, who has reprised an adult version of the role in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, said he felt it was important to reach out to the new actor, Lox Pratt.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor shared that just like his co-stars from the original films, he has also sent a note to the newer actor who would be playing his character.

"I think it's really important. It's very different — we were entering things that don't exist; there's quite a lot of weight now," he said.

Felton continued, "So the last thing I'm gonna do is offer anything other than say, 'Here's my phone number. Here's my address.' To his parents as well as him, and to anyone else there."

While he said that he is not giving any specific advice to Pratt, as that is his own journey, in a very Draco Malfoy manner, he added, "Have as much fun as possible, take as many pictures as you can, steal as many props as you can, they'll be worth a fortune."

"But also, if you do need a word of encouragement or questions to ask, I'm there," he noted.

HBO dropped the first teaser of the upcoming series this week, which will follow one book each season, and is gearing up for a Christmas release.

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