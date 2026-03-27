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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Zendaya drops explosive hint about secret Tom Holland marriage amid hiatus plans

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s marriage rumours began in start of March 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zendaya drops explosive hint about secret Tom Holland marriage amid hiatus plans
Zendaya drops explosive hint about secret Tom Holland marriage amid hiatus plans

Zendaya has once again sparked speculation regarding her secret marriage to Tom Holland, amidst the ongoing discussions about her career hiatus.

The 29-year-old actress, as per Daily Mail, sparked the rumours again by describing the "perfect marriage" in an interview during the press tour for upcoming movie, The Drama.

When Views France asked her what makes the perfect marriage, the Dune actress responded, "I don't know if there's any such thing as a perfect marriage, but I'd say like people who, and this is a corny answer, but seem like best friends."

The Challengers performer went on to add, "I think it's always nice to see two people that, I don't know, really like each other as well as love each other."

Her interview comes a few days after her viral hiatus comment in which she told the interviewer, "I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year. I really appreciate everyone who supports any of my movies or supports my career in any way." 

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars sparked marriage rumours earlier this month by flashing a sparkly gold ring earlier this month.

At the same time around, the actress' longtime stylist, Law Roach then made a shocking statement that the couple had secretly tied the knot.

However, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has addressed or denied the marriage rumors. The couple became engaged over the holidays in late 2024, after dating since roughly 2021. 

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