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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Glen Powell lands voice role as Fox McCloud in 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

The 'Anyone but You' actor has joined the highly anticipated animated project 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

  • By Hania Jamil
Glen Powell lands voice role as Fox McCloud in Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Glen Powell lands voice role as Fox McCloud in 'Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Following the surprise addition of Fox McCloud, the Nintendo character, in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it has been confirmed that Glen Powell will voice the space pilot.

Powell announced his casting through a fun Instagram video on Friday, March 27.

He most recently starred in the thriller How to Make a Killing this year and was part of Running Man last year.

In the social media post, the Top Gun: Maverick actor could be seen jumping in between rows of seats, on the iconic Super Mario sound, while wearing the Fox McCloud jacket.


"Born to Barrel Roll," read the caption of the post.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day will once again voice Mario and Luigi, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Beach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Moreover, the audience will also be introduced to Donald Glover as Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr and Brie Larson as Rosalina in the highly anticipated sequel.

About Fox McCloud:

Fox McCloud is the main character in the "Star Fox" action video games and one of the original characters of Nintendo's fighting game Super Smash Bros.

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